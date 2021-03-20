Saturday Afternoon Fire On Shea In Muskoka Lakes

On Saturday March 20, 2021 at 12:40 p.m., multiple stations from the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1105 Shea Road.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames from the structure that is destroyed. Some brush in the area also caught fire.

Firefighters from Windermere, Raymond, Port Carling and Milford Bay battled an outdoor fire for two hours.

The Fire Department said an unattended outdoor fire burning debris ignited a cottage under demolition.

Crews spent considerable effort working the fire in the garbage bin for the bulk of the time.

There was no one inside.

There are no injuries reported at the time of our story.

Saturday Fire in Muskoka Lakes