Driver In Stable Condition After Collision On Hwy. 12

The Orillia OPP have responded to a serious single vehicle collision in Ramara, which sent the driver to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.

On March 17, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a serious single vehicle collision on Highway 12, between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3, in Ramara. The lone female occupant of the vehicle was treated by Ramara Fire and Rescue Services and Rama Paramedic Services and was transported to a Toronto hospital by an Ornge air ambulance with possible life altering injuries. The driver is now listed in stable condition.

OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members attended the scene to continue the investigation and the highway was closed for several hours. If you witnessed the collision, or have any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.