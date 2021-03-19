MAHC Labs Achieve 95% Accreditation Score

Following a rigorous four-day virtual assessment in February, the medical laboratories at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) have achieved an outstanding accreditation score of 95%.

The assessment by Accreditation Canada, Diagnostics Division is based on the requirements of the Institute of Quality Management in Healthcare to review the quality management system, safety, and areas that collect specimens and perform or support patient testing for purposes of diagnosis, prevention or treatment of patients. It measured the labs at each hospital site against more than 400 major requirements and many sub-requirements specific to the disciplines of anatomic pathology (histology), chemistry, cytopathology, hematology, microbiology, transfusion medicine and point-of-care testing. It also included an in-person visit to the specimen collection site at the Almaguin Highlands Health Centre in Burk’s Falls.

“Regular accreditation surveying is important to ensuring we conform to requirements and expectations for safe, high-quality service,” says CEO Natalie Bubela. “All lab staff were involved in preparing for the assessment with the department’s Senior Technologists and Charge Technologists compiling evidence as proof that each requirement is met. I couldn’t be more proud of our lab team for this extraordinary accomplishment.”

In addition, Ontario Health (Cancer Care Ontario) recently recognized MAHC as the top performer in the province for turnaround time in reporting related to post-surgical pathology investigations for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Between April 2019 and March 2020, the pathology department exceeded the provincial target of completing post-surgical reports within 14 days, and achieved the lowest turnaround times in the province.

The pathology department of the laboratory is based at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site where tissue specimens generated from surgeries performed across both sites are processed and examined for cancers.

“It’s the fifth year that the pathology department has achieved this performance indicator supporting cancer care services,” says Bubela. “Congratulations to all of those involved in this incredible achievement.”