Immunized Before March 10? Second Dose Postponed To 16 Weeks

Anyone who received their first COVID-19 immunization prior to March 10, 2021 are reminded that their second dose appointment has been cancelled and will be rebooked later.

Second doses are now being given 16 weeks after the first dose as recommended by the National Advisory Committee for Immunization. This allows Ontario to maximize the number of people who can benefit from the strong protection provided by the first dose.

More information about how to book the second dose appointment will be shared in early May. To learn more about COVID-19 and the immunization roll out, please see www.smdhu.org.