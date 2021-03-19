SkipTheDishes Is Coming To Bracebridge

SkipTheDishes recently came to Huntsville and now it’s coming to Bracebridge.

To celebrate the launch, Skip is offering free delivery from all restaurants using Skip’s delivery network in Bracebridge for the next month.

Whether you’re ordering a pizza to pick up on your way up to the cottage or fueling up before a trek through Algonquin Park, SkipTheDishes is a great way to get your favourites brought right to your door – or by picking them up directly.

Starting today, options like Freshii, Momma’s Fish & Chips and Boston Pizza will be available through contactless delivery or by placing an order for pick-up.

Bracebridge is the latest town in a series of launches and expansions planned for Skip to help grow delivery options across Canada. Since January, Skip has debuted in cities across the country like Beaumont, AB, Huntsville + Brockville, ON, Whitehorse, YT and Drummondville, QC.

To help celebrate, Skip wanted share some of the ordering trends coming out of the province from 2020:

Who doesn’t love convenience?! The most-ordered convenience item: slushies

The most expensive order from Ontario in 2020 was $779.90; what a feast!

Talk about repeat orders: someone in Ontario ordered 743 times last year

When Skip looked at the most popular orders from some of Bracebridge’s neighbours in Ontario, the top three items people in Barrie ordered in 2020 were:

Sushi

Pizza

Salad

While people in Caledon preferred:

Sushi takes the top spot again in Caledon – great minds think alike

You can’t have Sushi without Rice! This classic staple came in second across the city

Burgers – mmmm, burgers.

These stats are consistent with national trends—Canada’s top three choices are Asian dishes, burgers, and pizza.

“We know that Bracebridge is hungry to support local restaurants and with delivery becoming a critical revenue stream for restaurants throughout the pandemic, Bracebridge is part of a series of launches and expansions planned for Skip to help provide delivery options across Canada.” Skip said in a press release.

In Bracebridge, Skip will offer all local, independent restaurant partners joining the network the following support package:

A 25% rebate on commission for local, independent restaurant partners

0% commission for the first 30 days for all independent restaurant partners

A 10.5% commission rate to any restaurant partner looking to utilize their own staff to facilitate delivery while leveraging Skip’s technology and customer base

Throughout COVID-19, Skip has been hungry to help—that’s why we have given over $43 million back to our restaurant partners and communities through commission rebates and order-driving initiatives across the country since March.