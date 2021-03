The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a local business (March 15, 2020 at 8 am) on James Street in Parry Sound reporting a break and enter and theft of merchandise.

35-year-old Blake Mcammond of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with Theft under $5000 and Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 15, 2021.