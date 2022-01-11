Driver Charged With Open Liquor After Collision On Hwy. 400

On January 8, 2022 at 12:20 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a collision on Highway 400 in McDougall Township.

After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Julian Dunn, 35 years-of-age of Guelph-Eramosa Township, Ontario was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Careless driving

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 17, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 4th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2022.