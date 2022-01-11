Newly Expanded Community Improvement Plan Open For Applications

Businesses and property owners can now submit their application for the 2022 intake of the Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

During the Committee of the Whole meeting on December 21st, 2021, Council passed a by-Law expanding the current Community Improvement Plan to include the Muskoka Wharf and the Bay Street corridor. Properties located within these new areas can apply for any of the available grants offered by the municipality.

The program which assists building and business owners within the downtown core, through several grant programs, helps with the costs of improving the look and viability of the community. The program has contributed over $500,000 in grants and leveraged almost $6.5 million in local investment.

“The expansion of the Community Improvement Plan further cements Council’s support for commercial businesses within our urban core. This update, an action recommended by the Muskoka Wharf Revitalization Plan, will ensure that this asset continues to be supported. The Community Improvement Plan provides specific targeted investment support to businesses and property owners within the urban core. Many of the grants within this program support the ongoing goals of Council, including the development of new housing through the Residential Rehabilitation/Conversion Grant and contributing funds to create a needed mix of residential units to support community development goals,” said Mayor Kelly.

What grant categories can be applied for this year?

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Main/Front Façade)

Building Façade Improvement Grant (Rear or Side Wall)

Downtown Tomorrow Digital Improvement Grant

Landscaping and Property Improvement Grant

Patio Grant

Planning Application Fee and Building Permit Fee Grant

Structural Improvement Grant

Signage Improvements Grant

Residential Conversion/Rehabilitation Grant

“The pandemic has highlighted how important digital improvements can be to small businesses, as well as outdoor dining space for food and drink establishments. The most recent update allows for businesses in the new areas of the expanded CIP to apply for grants to assist with these business needs. Continued investment into this program ensures business and property owners can look for additional support when investing in their locations,” added Jeff Loney, Manager of Economic Development, Marketing and Tourism.

Completed applications must be received before 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Interested applicants are encouraged to make an appointment with the Economic Development team to assist businesses with optimizing their application and ensuring all criteria is met prior to submission.

Additional information can be found at www.gravenhurst.ca/cip or by contacting the Economic Development team.