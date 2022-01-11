Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant For Breach Of Statutory Release

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Ilyas Riyaleh is described as a black male, 25 years of age, 6′ 2″ (188cm), 170 lbs (77kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a two year and two month sentence for: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto area.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.