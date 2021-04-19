Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Crash At Tim Hortons In Huntsville

More to this story we first reported on Friday.

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a 29-year old male driver as a result of an investigation of a single vehicle collision.

On April 16, 2021 at 7:45 p.m. Huntsville OPP were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in the parking lot of the Tim Horton’s located at the corner of Hanes Road and West Road, Huntsville.

A car (pictured) travelling at a high rate of speed left Hanes Road and into the parking lot of Tim Horton’s ultimately colliding with a Tim Horton’s drive-thru sign and a hydro pole.

The driver left the collision scene on foot prior to police arrival.

Police located and arrested the male driver, on West Road Huntsville. The driver was transported to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Following the police investigation into the circumstances of the motor vehicle collision the following person has been charged:

Corey Howard (age 29), of Huntsville, Ontario.

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired-blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

– Novice driver operate motor vehicle with- blood alcohol concentration above zero

– Fail to remain to remain a scene of accident

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on May 5, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.