OPP Provide More Details To Canoe Incident On Bass Lake

More to this story we first told you about.

On April 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services were called to attend Bass Lake in Muskoka Lakes Township in response to an overturned canoe which left two people in the frigid water.

Before police arrived, a nearby resident noticed the situation and sprang into action, taking her own small boat out to the area and was successful in rescuing both people by getting them on board her boat and bringing them to shore.

Another resident responded as well and assisted by bringing blankets and recovering the canoe.

Police appreciate and credit the actions of the quick thinking residents with saving two lives.