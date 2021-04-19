OPP Called To Protest On Manitoba Street After Public Complaint

On April 19, 2021 at 4 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a complaint from a member of the public about a large gathering that was occurring on Manitoba Street in front of the Member of Provincial Parliament Office.

Responding officers attended, spoke with those present and educated them on the illegal nature of such a gathering at this time due to the restrictions found within the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and the Reopening Ontario Act (A Flexible Response to COVID-19; ROA), 2020.

The crowd peacefully dispersed and no charges were laid.

The OPP is requesting that members of the public voluntarily comply with the new emergency orders and do their part to support the Government of Ontario’s health emergency declaration to limit transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

More information about the restrictions covered by the Government of Ontario’s declared ‘State of Emergency’ and the updated enforcement provisions of EMCPA can be found https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions.