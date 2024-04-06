Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In McDougall Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On April 4, 2024, shortly after 7:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Long Lake Estates Rd in the Township of McDougall. Witnesses report the driver fleeing the scene of the collision prior to police arrival, officers were able to locate and arrested the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Kelly Weaver, 46 years-of-age of Parry Sound Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Fail to remain at the scene of a collision

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.