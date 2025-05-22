Swerving Vehicle In Parry Sound Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple charges including impaired driving.

On May 10, 2025, at approximately 12:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting traffic enforcement in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle on Bowes Street after observing it swerving.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas MAYBURY, 46 years-of-age of Toronto Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 19, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.