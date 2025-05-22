New Cottage Show This Weekend In Bracebridge

MUSKOKA COTTAGE SHOW – happening this weekend in Bracebridge!
Saturday and Sunday – plan to attend and find the right local businesses and resources for your cottage and home projects.
Hear industry experts speak and share their knowledge on latest trends – both days!
SATURDAY:
11 am – Don Cruickshanks, Chef
1 pm – Frank Ferragine aka Frankie Flowers, Gardening Expert
2 pm – Jane Lockhart, Interior Designer
3:30 pm – Anthony Hellman, Custom Rug Designer
SUNDAY:
11 am – Don Cruickshanks, Chef
2 pm – Jane Lockhart, Interior Designer
3:30 pm – Anthony Hellman, Custom Rug Designer
Special thanks to our valued exhibitors and show sponsors – plan to see them all in one location!
More info and tickets available at: cottageshowmuskoka.ca
*This Article Is Sponsored By Our Homes Productions