New Cottage Show This Weekend In Bracebridge

MUSKOKA COTTAGE SHOW – happening this weekend in Bracebridge! Saturday and Sunday – plan to attend and find the right local businesses and resources for your cottage and home projects.

Hear industry experts speak and share their knowledge on latest trends – both days! SATURDAY: 11 am – Don Cruickshanks, Chef 1 pm – Frank Ferragine aka Frankie Flowers, Gardening Expert 2 pm – Jane Lockhart, Interior Designer 3:30 pm – Anthony Hellman, Custom Rug Designer

SUNDAY: 11 am – Don Cruickshanks, Chef 2 pm – Jane Lockhart, Interior Designer 3:30 pm – Anthony Hellman, Custom Rug Designer

Special thanks to our valued exhibitors and show sponsors – plan to see them all in one location!

cottageshowmuskoka.ca More info and tickets available at:

*This Article Is Sponsored By Our Homes Productions