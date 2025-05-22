Team Up To Clean Up – Community In Action

On May 25th, 2025, at 10am Rotarians and community members will come together for a community-wide spring clean-up initiative. Rotary People of Action Huntsville is inviting the entire community to participate in this impactful event.

Team Up to Clean Up aims to foster community spirit, promote environmental stewardship, and beautify our beloved Huntsville. Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and join us in the Huntsville Heritage Place parking lot at 10 a.m. where volunteers will be organized and assigned areas within the community to clean.

With the collective efforts of Rotary People of Action Huntsville, business owners, community members, and students, this event promises to make a significant difference in our local environment. By collaborating, we can make a greater impact and inspire others to take action towards maintaining a clean and sustainable community.

“We believe that a clean environment is essential for the well-being and prosperity of our community,” said Jennifer Jerrett, President, Rotary People of Action Huntsville. “By coming together as a community, we can tackle litter and beautification projects that will benefit us all.”

The organizers are also calling on the public to participate actively by suggesting troubled areas in need of attention and cleaning. Community input will be invaluable in identifying areas that may have been overlooked but could greatly benefit from a clean-up effort.