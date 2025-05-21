Second Degree Murder Charge Laid After 2023 Child Death Investigation In Gravenhurst

Police have arrested two individuals in relation to a child death investigation in Gravenhurst.

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., members from the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Muskoka Emergency Services responded to a call for a child who had suffered significant injuries. The child was transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Tyler Phillip Whale, 24 years old of Brampton, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Justine Osborne, 33 years old of Gravenhurst, was arrested and charged with failing to provide necessaries of life.

Both accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Friday, May 23, 2025.

A publication ban has been issued and as a result, the OPP will not be able to release further information.

The Muskoka OPP Crime Unit is continuing this investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is also being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.