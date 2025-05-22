Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Provides Update On Made-In-Muskoka Healthcare Redevelopment

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) remains committed to keeping the community informed as we move forward with the Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare plan to transform healthcare locally.

Late last year, MAHC submitted its Stage 1.3 Functional Program to the Ministry of Health. While we have not yet received formal approval, we are maintaining regular communication with Ontario Health, the Ministry of Health, and Infrastructure Ontario to support the review and approval process. We have had positive conversations, and we are moving forward with the acquisition of land from the Town of Bracebridge.

“We understand how important this redevelopment is for our communities,” said Cheryl Harrison, President & CEO of MAHC. “This isn’t just a planning process — it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and rebuild health care for Muskoka.”

The project represents a nearly $1 billion investment from the Province of Ontario and our local communities — an investment in high-quality, accessible health care for generations to come.

“Our Board is incredibly proud of the vision reflected in this plan,” said Dave Uffelmann, Board Chair. “We’ve listened to our communities, our physicians, and our care teams. We’re focused on delivering the future of health care right here in Muskoka.”

As part of the provincial capital planning process, MAHC is following a multi-stage approach outlined by the Ministry of Health. A visual overview of that process is included in this release and is being shared with our media partners to help illustrate the complexity and sequence of approvals required. For broader context on infrastructure planning timelines across Ontario, the most recent update from Infrastructure Ontario is also available in their June 2024 Market Update.

MAHC is currently in the early planning stages, with construction anticipated to begin as early as 2029, pending all necessary government approvals.

To learn more about the Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare plan — including what’s proposed, why it matters, and how you can stay engaged — please visit our microsite at www.madeinmuskokahealthcare.ca.