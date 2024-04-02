Driver Charged For Going 152km In A Posted 90km Zone On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP has charged an individual with stunt driving in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On March 31, 2024, while conducting traffic patrol on Hwy 11 North bound in the Township of Oro-Medonte, an officer of the Orillia Detachment conducted a traffic stop due to a vehicle traveling at a rate of 152km per hour in a posted 90km per hour zone.

Feifan Yank, 22-year-old of Markham, was charged with:

Adult Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed.

The driver received a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws, and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighborhoods with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions.