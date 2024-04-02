Driver Charged For Going 94km Per Hour On Atherley Road In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with stunt driving in the City of Orillia.

On March 30, 2024, while conducting traffic patrol on Atherley Rd in the City of Orillia, an officer of the Orillia Detachment conducted a traffic stop due to a vehicle traveling at a rate of 94km per hour in a posted 50km per hour zone.

Wayne Isaacs, 58-year-old of Brampton, was charged with:

Adult Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed.

Adult Use plate not in accordance with Act.

The driver received a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws, and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighborhoods with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions.