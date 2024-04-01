Early Spring Storm Will Bring Strong Winds, Rain And Potential For Significant Snow Tuesday Night Through Wednesday

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Current details:

Early spring storm expected to bring strong winds, rain and the potential for significant snow Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Discussion:

A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region Tuesday night. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain transitioning to snow Wednesday morning. Snow, which may be heavy at times, is expected to continue through Wednesday night easing Thursday night. Significant snowfall accumulations are possible by the time snow begins to ease Thursday night.

Strong easterly winds will develop Tuesday night with wind gusts up to 70 km/h, possibly up to 80 km/h for the regions along the shores of Georgian Bay.

Impacts:

Power outages will be possible. Travel may become hazardous due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility.

Confidence is low as there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the lows track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts and when rain will transition to snow. Warnings, if required, will be issued as the event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.