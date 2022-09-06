Driver Charged For Going 147 km/hr On Simcoe County Road 93

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were kept very busy over the Labour Day long weekend responding to over 462 land or water based calls for service to the public.

Officers investigated 22 vehicle crashes and conducted five R.I.D.E. check stops checking 110 vehicles to help reduce the incidence of impaired driving on our roadways.

Three officers conducted enhanced traffic patrol in Tiny Township stopping numerous vehicles for traffic violations and issued over 30 offence notices including a stunt driving investigation of 147 km/hr on Simcoe County Road 93.

Impaired Driving Incident:



An officer on patrol noted the erratic operation of a vehicle on Highway 12 near William Street, Tay Township near 9 p.m. September 2, 2022 and made a safe stop of the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer entered into a drinking and driving investigation resulting in Randolph Buttineau 56 years of Midland being criminally charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 15, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.