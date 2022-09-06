Muskoka Lakes Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville OPP responded to 289 calls for service from Monday August 29, 2022, to Sunday September 04, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

Ninety-five investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Six R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations

On August 29, 2022, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Muskoka Rd 10 in the town of Huntsville due to a traffic complaint. As a result of the investigation, Michael Simpson (53 years of age) of Muskoka Lakes Twp, Ontario was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 11, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated four domestic disputes the past week. Charges have been laid in two of the four investigations.

One accused has been charged with, assault

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

One accused has been charged with theft under $5000

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 25, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Six motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions i.e.: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Reporting information to Police

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

