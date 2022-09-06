OPP Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Tiny Township Male

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a male last observed leaving a Rue Lafontaine West, Tiny Township residence at 9 a.m. September 1, 2022.

The missing person is David Tustin 62 years of Tiny Township and is described as being a male white, 5′ 3″ tall, slim build, wearing red track pants and a red T shirt and a black winter jacket.

It is understood by investigators that he may be in the Barrie area and friends family are trying to locate him out of concerns for his health and welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca