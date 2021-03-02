Driver Charged For Going 119 km/hr In A 60 Zone On Hwy. 12

On February 25, 2021 at 4:07 p.m. a Southern Georgian Bay officer conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 12 within the Town of Midland stopped and charged a 20-year-old Midland driver with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act after his vehicle was clocked at 119 m/hr in an 60 km/hr zone.

The driver will appear before the Ontario Provincial offences court in Penetanguishene at a future date and also had his vehicle towed and impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence has been suspended for 7 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

The name of the driver was not released.