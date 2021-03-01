A 14-Year-Old Has Been Charged With Impaired Driving

On February 27, 2021, as a result of a traffic stop for speeding on Carriage Road, Middlesex Centre, Middlesex OPP charged a 14-year-old driver from London with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

Person under 19 years – possess cannabis

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The youth has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice on April 19, 2021 to speak to the charges.

The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority.