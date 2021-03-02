Snowmobile Operator Taken To Hospital After Collision On Go Home Bay

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers were called at 3:24 p.m. February 27, 2021 to a report of a single snowmobile with two male occupants that had struck an ice covered rock between Go Home Bay and Cognashene Lake.

Responding officers along with members of Georgian Bay Township Fire Service, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and nearby private scoot operators were able to attend the scene and triage the rear

passenger who had been ejected from the machine at speed.

The injured passenger was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital where he was treated and released. The driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics and released.