Dr. Kimberly McIntosh Appointed OSMH Chief Of Staff

It is with great enthusiasm that the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Board of Directors announce the appointment of Dr. Kimberly McIntosh to the position of Chief of Staff (COS) effective September 3, 2024.

In her new role, Dr. McIntosh will oversee the quality of care provided by the various clinical departments, collaborating closely with credentialed staff and hospital leaders.

With two decades of experience as a family physician with the Couchiching Family Health Team, Dr. McIntosh has been instrumental in the growth of the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) as the Physician Lead. Additionally, she has served as the Program Medical Director for Medicine, Flow, Integrated Care, and COVID Response at OSMH, and as a board member of the Couchiching Family Health Team.

“Dr. McIntosh is a highly respected physician in our community, and the Board has full confidence in her ability to represent our hospital effectively. We look forward to working with her in this new role,” said Lawrence Pietras, Board Chair.

“Dr. McIntosh is a great complement to our executive leadership team” added Carmine Stumpo, CEO & President of OSMH, “Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to provide the highest standard of clinical care.”

Dr. McIntosh completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Western Ontario and medical degree at McMaster University, followed by the Rural Family Medicine Residency Program at the University of Toronto and in Orillia in 2001. Since completing her formal education, she has provided comprehensive primary care in the community and at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) inclusive of 10 years in emergency medicine, 20 years of obstetrical care and over 20 years of in-patient care.

She also enjoys teaching medical learners through several universities’ Faculty of Medicine appointments. Dr. McIntosh has held various leadership positions including member of the Provincial Primary Care Advisory Table, lead of the North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN Couchiching Sub-Region, Chief of Family Medicine and Program Medical Director at OSMH.

Presently, Dr. McIntosh serves her community as a comprehensive care family physician, as the Physician Lead for the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) chairing the Primary Care Network Leadership Council, and as a board member for the Ontario College of Family Physicians.

As the next Chief of Staff at OSMH, Dr. McIntosh looks forward to bringing her experience in clinical services and care integration to the leadership team of OSMH.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to further support the health and wellness of the providers, patients, families and caregivers at OSMH, and of our local communities,” said Dr. McIntosh.

Dr. McIntosh will officially assume her role as Chief of Staff on September 3rd while continuing to provide exceptional care to her patients in her family medicine practice.

The Board would also like to thank Dr. Lindsay Alston for her leadership in the COS role over the past two years, along with Drs. Aaron Barnett and Sarah Baker for COS coverage over the summer.