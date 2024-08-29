Pirates Invade The Port Of Orillia This Weekend

Summer may be winding down, but there will be plenty of excitement on Labour Day long weekend as Pirates invade the Port of Orillia!

The Orillia Pirate Party will kick off on the evening of Friday, August 30, at the Port of Orillia, with the pirate ships arriving around 5 p.m. and entertainment by local blues legends the Ronnie Douglas Band starting at 7 p.m. The fun will continue Saturday and Sunday with a pirate village, on-land and in-water battle re-enactments, live music, pirate-themed entertainment, and a vendor market. Attendees are encouraged to dress as pirates and download the Explore Orillia & Lake Country app to view the full schedule of events.

From Friday through Sunday a downtown scavenger hunt will be available in the Explore Orillia & Lake Country app. Prizes include tickets to a show at Casino Rama and prizes from local businesses. Guests staying at the Port of Orillia are invited to take part in a “best dressed boat and crew” contest, and there will be a mermaid costume and photo contest open to the public on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Orillia will be holding their annual Walk the Plank fundraiser at 2:30 p.m. at the Port of Orillia docks. This event benefits the Rotary Aqua Theatre as participants gather pledges to “walk the plank” into Lake Couchiching. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Rotary Club directly for a pledge form and details.

Musical entertainment will take place each evening at the Port of Orillia gazebo, with the Fat Tony Band, which has played at NHL and NFL Buffalo Bills events, on Saturday evening. The party will wrap up Sunday evening with a grand finale performance by Orangeman. Lawn chairs are recommended as seating will be limited, and performance times are listed in the Explore Orillia & Lake Country app and Port of Orillia Facebook page.

The Port of Orillia Pirate Party is made possible through support by Docklinks.ca and MD Marine Insurance, funding through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport’s Experience Ontario program, a grant from the City of Orillia, and support by the members of the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the festivities organized by the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce at the waterfront, the Downtown Orillia BIA will be hosting entertainment and activities throughout the downtown area on Saturday, August 31. There will be a sidewalk sale, games for children, costume contests, music, and lots more. A full schedule of downtown events is posted on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558776444545 .

The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH), the Leacock Museum, and the Orillia Library will also be getting into the pirate spirit on Saturday. OMAH is holding a pet portrait photoshoot fundraiser to benefit the SPCA, and both the Leacock Museum and Orillia Public Library are offering family-friendly activities. More information about this programming is available on each organization’s website.