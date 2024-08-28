COVID Outbreak Lifted For Huntsville Hospital South Wing

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak on South Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over.

The outbreak lasted eight days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, eight patient cases and five staff cases were attributed to the outbreak in total. Outbreak status is lifted when transmission is under control and no further cases are unexpectedly detected.

South Wing at HDMH has reopened to visitors, in line with MAHC’s current visiting policy that allows an inpatient to have two visitors per day between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Wing at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site remains in outbreak at this time with general visiting suspended except for in approved special circumstances, including essential caregivers.