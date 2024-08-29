Bracebridge Recreation Department Enhances Customer Service And User Experience

The Town of Bracebridge Recreation department is introducing new updates, fees and programs to further enhance the customer experience and commitment to providing exceptional service.

Leisure Guide Update

With the introduction of the Town’s new website, the Recreation team will cease to issue a printed Leisure Guide. The Be Active section of the Town’s website has been enhanced to highlight the program and service details that were previously available in the printed guide. Users can easily find information about memberships, courses, drop-in schedules and more. For those who prefer printed materials, printed schedules are available at facility reception desks and online at bracebridge.ca/dropin.

By eliminating the printed guide, the Town can ensure community members are receiving accurate information, reduce costs associated with printing and distribution, and support the Town’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Patrons can continue to access up-to-date information through the Town’s social media channels, e-newsletters and in-person interactions at recreation facilities.

Improved Customer Experience

Beginning September 3, Recreation staff will offer facility tours and orientation sessions for new and existing pass holders, visitors and those interested in learning more about available programs and services. These one-on-one sessions will give patrons the opportunity to ask questions, and Recreation staff the chance to understand the interests and needs of individuals, allowing them to provide more personalized suggestions to reach their health and wellness goals.

To register for a facility tour, visit bracebridge.ca/programs or speak with a customer service representative at the Sportsplex or Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. Walk-in tours will continue to be accommodated based on available resources.

Improvements to the Membership and Pass Model

Recreation memberships and passes provide the best value for customers who now have access to the programs and amenities available at both the Sportsplex and Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

Beginning September 3, changes will be made to the Recreation Membership and Pass products, including:

Adult, senior and family membership rates are being reduced by 15% compared to the 2023/2024 rates;

10 pass and 25 pass options will be eliminated. Day passes and 20 passes will still be available; and

Memberships will be available in either one month or 12-month options, on a recurring payment schedule. Three and six-month passes will be eliminated.

Commit to health and wellness with an annual pass and save 25% compared to monthly memberships. Children and Youth with annual memberships also receive 15% off program registration fees, including swimming lessons and day camp. Review the membership options available at bracebridge.ca/memberships.

Program Registration Schedule

To improve program availability and planning, registration will now take place one session at a time. Mark your calendars for the upcoming registration dates:

Fall registration will begin September 4 at 7:30 a.m.; and

Winter registration will begin December 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Programs and schedules for the fall session are now available for preview at bracebridge.ca/programs.

Popular courses fill up quickly. Make sure you are prepared on registration day:

Preview the course classes ahead of time at bracebridge.ca/programs;

Login or create your account in advance by visiting https://townofbracebridge.perfectmind.com/SocialSite/MemberRegistration/MemberSignIn

If you need assistance with your account, contact rec.office@bracebridge.ca; and

Log in on September 4 at 7:30am to register.

Drop-In Program Schedules

Fall drop-in schedules for swimming, land fitness, climbing wall and more are now available at bracebridge.ca/dropin. Hard copy schedules are also available at the customer service desk of the Sportsplex and Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

Need help?

Contact the Town’s Recreation department for any questions at 705-645-3037 x.3704 or rec.office@bracebridge.ca.