HiMark’s 2024 Golf Tournament Raises Over $15,000 for Support Ontario Youth

Support Ontario Youth (SOY) is honoured to have been chosen as the recipient of the proceeds from the annual HiMark Golf Tournament, held on August 7, 2024, at Banty’s Roost. Over 140 golfers came together for the event, raising an impressive $15,510 to support SOY’s ongoing contributions to the skilled trades community.

The tournament was a day filled with fun and friendly competition, drawing HVAC professionals and skilled trades enthusiasts alike. Golfers of all skill levels enjoyed the event, which featured a player swag bag, a light lunch, and a clubhouse dinner after the tournament. Participants also competed for prestigious awards such as Tournament Champion, Longest Drive (Men & Women), Closest to the Pin, and several exciting raffle prizes.

Melanie Winter, Executive Director at Support Ontario Youth, expressed deep gratitude for HiMark’s initiative and the generous contributions of all participants. “We are incredibly thankful to HiMark for their commitment to supporting the skilled trades and for choosing SOY as the beneficiary of this fantastic event. The success of this tournament is a testament to the strong community support for the skilled trades. The funds raised will go a long way in helping us continue our mission to mentor, guide, and support the next generation of tradespeople as they navigate their apprenticeship journeys.”

Sam Adams, President of HiMark Occupational Skills Training Centre, would like to thank those who participated and supported the event. “This is the first year we decided to utilize our annual golf tournament to raise money for a charitable cause and SOY was the unanimous choice. We understand the importance of promoting the skilled trades to the next generation. We are greatly appreciative of non-profit partners such as SOY who play an essential role facilitating between industries, trade partners, government bodies, school boards, and prospective apprentices. Supporting the future of the skilled trades workforce takes a collaborative effort between us all. HiMark is committed to contribute and give back to the community through our top tier training programs, our continuous outreach efforts and all charitable endeavours.”

The HiMark Golf Tournament highlighted the commitment and dedication of everyone involved in advancing the skilled trades industry. HiMark, a leading HVAC training provider, has been serving the industry since 1995 and is recognized for its quality education and accredited programs. With six campuses across Ontario, HiMark provides students with the skills, confidence, and industry contacts needed to thrive in their HVAC careers. Their partnership with Support Ontario Youth underscores the importance of collaboration in fostering a well-equipped and confident workforce that is essential for the future of the skilled trades industry. Through ongoing and future partnerships, the next generation of tradespeople will be equipped to lead and sustain the industry’s future.

For more information, please visit www.himark.ca and www.supportontarioyouth.ca.