District Chair John Klinck To Retire, Celebrating 28 Years

In a statement issued today at the offices of the District of Muskoka, District Chair John Klinck announced that he has informed District Council, CAO Julie Stevens and the District Clerk’s office that he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

In an earlier email to District Council advising them of his decision, Chair Klinck stated that he considers the opportunity to have served with them as Muskoka’s District Chair “one of his life’s greatest blessings.” He added, “I shall be forever grateful to you for the honour and privilege of serving with you and working with our exceptional District staff to the benefit of our Muskoka. It has been a remarkably enlightening and personally enriching experience!”

“Further, to the thousands of Muskoka ratepayers I have met over the 28 years of my public service, thank you for the kindness, guidance, and encouragement you have consistently provided. It is my hope that in some small way my service has added value to your vision of the Muskoka legacy we all manage together.”

Background – District Chair Klinck’s Service to Muskoka: