Discover New Town Of Huntsville Programs And Events This Fall

As the busy summer season in Huntsville begins to wind down, it’s the perfect time to start planning your fall activities. The Town of Huntsville has plenty to offer all ages, from adult dance and aqua-fitness classes, drop-in billiards and euchre games to youth flag football, running and PA Day Camps.

Registration for Town programming begins September 8th at 8:30am online at Huntsville.ca or in-person at the Canada Summit Centre. If you are new to the community or don’t yet have an online registration account, it is always a great idea to setup your account prior to registration. To set up a Town of Huntsville account, please visit Huntsville.ca

This fall the Town of Huntsville is excited to announce a new digital format to view programs and special events, in addition to course registration details on huntsville.ca. The new digital guide is a fabulous way to explore September, October and November activities on your smart device and an easy way to register for your favourite programs – simply click the hyperlinked buttons in the guide and connect to online registration. Anyone can view the fall guide at Huntsville.ca.

New this fall, are plenty of leisure activities and programs to keep you active and social. Program highlights include a variety of drop-in programs for Adults 55+ that include, shuffleboard, bid euchre, arts and crafts club, cribbage in addition to our woodcarvers, jam sessions and bridge. Adult registered program highlights include new salsa, pilates, and yoga classes in addition to our line dancing, pickleball and ukulele group sessions. Youth have a variety of outdoor sport options that include flag football, ultimate frisbee and running club as well as PA Day programs for kids four to 12 years old.

“We are so excited to provide this one-stop digital publication that oozes so many opportunities for play, sport, arts & culture, aquatics, and social-leisure pursuits, for all ages to participate and explore new activities that lead to a higher quality of life,” notes Trish Conley-Knight, Manager of Recreation, Culture and Heritage.

This season there are big changes to our aquatic lessons for youth. The Town is now offering Lifesaving Society of Canada Programs as a result of changes at the Canadian Red Cross. This means that our swimming program names and details have changed for youth. Parents and caregivers may want to visit the aquatic section in the digital guide prior to registration to view the new program details. In addition, if residents aren’t sure what level their youth swimmer or beginner swimmer should be in, there is a helpful interactive tool in the guide to assist you as well.

You will not want to miss this fall season at the Canada Summit Centre, Algonquin Theatre, Muskoka Heritage Place and the Library. View the fall guide at Huntsville.ca and register for your favourite programs on September 8th.