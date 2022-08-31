SIU Charges Three OPP Officers In Relation To Death Of Child In Kawartha Lakes

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe that three OPP officers committed criminal offences in relation to the death of 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro in November 2020 in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

As a result, Director Martino has caused charges to be laid against each of the officers.

OPP Constables Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grason Cappus have each been charged with one count of manslaughter, of the Criminal Code.

They are each also charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death of the Criminal Code. All charges are in relation to the death of Jameson.

The officers will be required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 440 Kent Street West in Lindsay on October 6, 2022.

The matter is now properly before the courts. In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation.