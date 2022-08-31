By-Law Enforcement Hours And Back To School Safety Reminders

Starting Tuesday, September 6, the By-law Services Division will be reducing their summer hours. Officers will be enforcing municipal by-laws between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., seven days a week (where staffing is available).

Municipal Law Enforcement Officers enforce a wide variety of Town of Gravenhurst by-laws. For more information on frequently requested by-laws, please visit https://www.gravenhurst.ca/en/town-hall/by-laws.aspx.

Where you suspect that there may be a by-law violation, please complete an online complaint form at https://forms.gravenhurst.ca/Complaint/Complaint-Form and provide as much detailed information as possible.

The By-law Services Division would also like to remind the public that children will be returning to the classrooms next week and that we should all slow down at crosswalks and be aware when children and families are crossing. Whether it is at a public crosswalk or a crosswalk under the care and control of a crossing guard, drivers should always keep in mind the safety of pedestrians and families doing their best to get their children to school safely.

For further questions regarding By-law Services, please call 705-687-2230 ext. 2905.