Muskoka Authors Presents Award-Winning Author, Cindy Watson Discussing Negotiating A Publishing Contract

Interested in publishing a book but don’t know how to read the fine print on the contract offered by the publisher? Muskoka Authors Association welcomes Author and MAA co-founder, Cindy Watson on Thursday, September 8 to share her experience navigating the twists and turns of negotiating a publishing contract.

Come discuss the legal intricacies of navigating and negotiating publishing contracts. Uncover the ‘must have’ clauses and those to watch out for. We’ll explore the 7 Deadly Sins of negotiating publishing contracts so you can avoid the key mistakes most people make. You’ll walk away with an increased awareness about the provisions that most benefit you, so you can assess your leverage and confidently negotiate your next contract.

Cindy Watson’s Art of Feminine Negotiation book launched last week and hit #2 on the Wall Street Journal Best Seller list (and #1 on the Amazon Best Seller list in multiple categories). Previously her books, Misunderstood Animals and Out of Darkness-The Jeff Healey Story, were published by Dundurn Press. She received the prestigious Forest of Reading, Golden Oaks award for Out of Darkness. Cindy has also published for children with Skipping Stones magazine, Dovetail Press, and South Pacific Press.

Cindy Watson is a labour lawyer, living in Utterson, Ontario.

For more information, visit: https://www.womenonpurpose.ca/cindy-watson-bio/

In Person Meeting Location: Bracebridge Centre for Active Living, 54 Dominion Street, Bracebridge. Please use Dominion Street Entrance. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members – Free; Non-Members – $20

For more information and to register, visit Muskoka Authors.ca and click on UPCOMING EVENTS or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.

After you register for this event, you will be sent a link to the ZOOM event via email.