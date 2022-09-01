Break And Enter In Huntsville Has OPP Looking For Suspects

Huntsville OPP say they attended a business on Thursday at Big East Vapor Company located at 39 King William St., in response to a break and enter.

On September 1, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., suspect(s) gained entry to the business through a window. Once inside the suspect(s) stole a quantity of e cigarettes.

The investigation into this break and enter is ongoing. If you have information about this, please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.