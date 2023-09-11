Dirt Bike Rider Taken To Hospital After Crash In Tiny Township

An operator of a dirt bike has suffered injuries requiring transportation to a Toronto-area hospital following a single vehicle collision this afternoon.

On September 10, 2023 at about 2:15 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded calls from witnesses who observed the driver lose control and land in a ditch in the area of Tiny Concession 4 and Simcoe Road 6 in the Township of Tiny. The witnesses offered assistance until officers and Simcoe County Paramedics arrived to take over care of the crash victim.

As a result of the injured sustained, the driver was airlifted from a nearby baseball diamond by ORNGE air ambulance. Investigators await information regarding the seriousness of the driver’s injuries. The roadway remains open to regular traffic.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident of who may have dashcam footage is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.