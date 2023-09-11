Huntsville OPP Want To Speak With Good Samaritan After Two People Rescued

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to speak to a boater who assisted in rescuing two persons from the water after their canoe capsized.

On September 9th, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP received a call for two parties who had capsized their canoe and needed assistance. An unknown boater is believed to have rescued the two parties and returned them to shore on the river between Fairy Lake and Lake Vernon.

Huntsville OPP are asking that the unknown boater please contact investigators at 1(888)310-1122.

No other details were provided.