Dwight Municipal Plaque Unveiling By Heritage Committee 

The Township of Lake of Bays Heritage Committee is pleased to announce the unveiling of a municipal plaque in Dwight, Ontario, on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The plaque will commemorate the Settlement of Dwight, a historic community that dates back to the 1870s when free land grants attracted Edmund J. Gouldie and other pioneers to the area. The plaque will highlight the impact of early settlers and their descendants on the Township and the region, as well as the role of the hamlet’s namesake H.P. Dwight, a sportsman and telegraph company president who brought the first telegraph line to the village.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at Dwight Beach, on Lake of Bays, at 4:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served following the unveiling at the Dwight Lakeview Seniors Centre, located at 1004 Dwight Bay Road. Parking is available at Gouldie Park, 1009 Dwight Bay Road.

Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by September 18, 2023, to Laura Vaisanen, Deputy Clerk, at lvaisanen@lakeofbays.on.ca or 705-635-2272 ext. 1250.

The Township of Lake of Bays Heritage Committee consists of Council members and volunteers from the Lake of Bays community. The committee advises Council on matters of preserving and maintaining built and natural heritage features within the Township.

For more information, please visit lakeofbays.on.ca/HeritageAdvisoryCommittee