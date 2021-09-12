Diggin’ Downtown Update

The Town of Huntsville and District of Muskoka would like to notify the community that a Diggin’ Downtown construction crew will be onsite on Saturday, September 11 to start preparations for the road and sidewalk base.

The current detours remain in place and Downtown Huntsville is accessible for pedestrians and all businesses in the construction zone are open.

To stay in the know regarding construction news, timelines, detour information, maps and resources for the duration of the project visit Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown.