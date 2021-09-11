Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The Cure Celebrates 30 years

This year marks three decades that the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure has united and inspired people across the country to help make a difference for those affected by breast cancer. As communities prepare to celebrate the 30th annual event this October 3, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and CIBC are inviting people to help us continue to reduce the number of individuals diagnosed with breast cancer and support those facing the disease so they can live long, healthy lives.

Every day, more than 75 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada – the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. Since its peak in 1986, the breast cancer death rate in women has been nearly cut in half. This reduction reflects the impact of research that has led to improvements in early detection and treatment for breast cancer.

“As we celebrate our 30th annual CIBC Run for the Cure, we’re also celebrating the undeniable progress we’ve made against breast cancer and our unshakeable commitment to continue making meaningful change to benefit people affected by the disease,” says Andrea Seale, CEO, CCS. “With the help of our dedicated and visionary partner of 25 years, CIBC, we have mobilized communities to ignite and normalize conversations about breast cancer, supported people and governments to reduce breast cancer risk and deepened our investment in life-changing and life-saving research. And we’re not done yet.”

From the discovery of the BRCA 1 and 2 genetic mutations to tests that predict the risk of cancer recurrence, CCS has invested in research that has transformed understanding of breast cancer. CCS has also supported breakthroughs in less invasive surgeries; the delivery of more efficient treatments made possible by harnessing the power of technology; and the rise of personalized medicine, which has improved treatment options and enabled healthcare providers to deliver care that is targeted to individuals.

Once again this year, CCS and CIBC have developed engaging ways to participate in the Run while remaining physically distanced. These include a refreshed app and avatar, a live-streamed opening ceremony and a celebration kit for fundraisers who will run or walk in their own neighbourhoods. On October 3, the live-streamed opening ceremony will be broadcast at 11 a.m. EST on Facebook, YouTube and for the first time ever, on YES TV channels across the country. The inspirational broadcast will feature performances from iconic Canadian artists including Chantal Kreviazuk and Brett Kissel, powerful stories from people who have been affected by breast cancer and a high-energy warm up. After the broadcast, participants can walk or run 1 kilometre or 5 kilometres, or any distance of their choosing, around their local neighbourhood.

“Team CIBC is incredibly grateful to our friends at the Canadian Cancer Society for their tireless work to support those living with cancer, and we’re proud to have been there every step of the way for 25 years as title partner. Together, we have created a national breast cancer movement that enables new understanding about the disease, better treatment, and better outcomes,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head of Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. “While the Run is virtual again this year, our Team’s commitment to never stop running for those with breast cancer remains unchanged. Alongside CCS and thousands of Canadians, we’ll continue to make strides towards a world where no one has to face breast cancer alone.”

“Team CIBC is a testament to the power of the human spirit and how much can be achieved when people come together around a shared purpose,” added Seale. “The progress that has been made in breast cancer research and support would not have been possible without the enduring participation of and collaboration with CIBC and its employees and communities. We are deeply grateful for this longstanding partnership.”

Until the 1990s, many people with breast cancer were not comfortable disclosing their diagnosis. It wasn’t until the rise of breast cancer awareness through events like the Run that people began to reveal and talk about their breast cancer experiences. CCS’s national support system creates spaces and opportunities for community and connection, supporting people at every stage of their breast cancer journey.

Funds raised through the Run are saving and changing lives by being invested into world-class research, transformative advocacy, and compassionate support. Donations could help enable the next big discovery or ensure that someone facing a breast cancer diagnosis has the information and support they need to manage life with cancer more easily. Join us on October 3 to show your support for people affected by breast cancer. Visit cibcrunforthecure.com to register or donate.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)