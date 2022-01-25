Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney Throws Hat In Bracebridge Mayoral Race

Following the decision by current Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith to not seek re-election in the next municipal election, Councillor and Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney has today announced he will formally file nomination papers on May 2, the first available day to do so.

Maloney has served the residents of Bracebridge as Councillor and Deputy Mayor for the past 12 years.

During this time, he’s worked side-by-side with Mayor Smith to provide counsel and leadership through many challenges, crises, and opportunities.

He’s also developed important and ongoing relationships with both provincial and federal leaders, the local business community, and volunteer organizations and citizens from all walks of life.

Maloney says his experience and passion for helping others has allowed him to become fully engaged and connected to residents in this vibrant community.

“I will continue to bring energy and strong leadership to a new Council that will oversee the completion of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, the implementation of a new Downtown Master Plan, and the continued growth and development of a community that is both dynamic and ever-changing,” explains Maloney.

He adds that he’ll also be an advocate for other challenges and issues that could impact the town’s future prosperity.

“Environmental matters are important, and Bracebridge must take the lead in ensuring that what makes our area so special and unique is never threatened. We also need to increase the supply of affordable housing, continue our strong advocacy for a new hospital site, and support our vibrant business community so they can offer employment and provide a living wage for our families.”

Maloney also says it’s important that as we look forward to emerging from a pandemic that has changed all our lives, we need to refocus and build on our shared sense of community and community support that has been – and will continue to be – a hallmark of Bracebridge, a town that is truly the heart of Muskoka.

Over the coming months, Maloney plans to meet and speak with residents to hear their thoughts and share more about who he is and what he hopes to achieve as mayor.

“There is still much to be done as Council concludes another successful term, and I’ll be working hard each and every day for all Bracebridge residents.”