Prepare For Wind Chill Values Between -35 To -40 Starting Tonight

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Hazards:

Minimum low temperatures of minus 27 to 34 degrees Celsius with wind chill values between minus 35 to minus 40.

When:

Tonight through Wednesday morning.

Discussion:

Bitterly cold arctic air settles over the region once again.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environme

Extreme cold warning issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazards:

Minimum temperatures of minus 21 to 27 degrees Celsius with wind chill values between minus 28 to minus 33.

When:

Tonight through Wednesday morning.

Discussion:

Bitterly cold arctic air settles over the region once again.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.