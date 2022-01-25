Snow Removal Starts Thursday In Downtown Bracebridge

Bracebridge residents are advised that snow removal activities will be taking place in the Downtown core on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on the following streets.

Residents and visitors are reminded that parking is prohibited on all municipal roadways and parking lots (with the exception of designated 24-hour and 7-day parking spaces in the Hiram Parking Lot), from October 16th to April 15th between the hours of 2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Overnight parking restrictions are in place to ensure roads and parking lots are clear to accommodate traffic flow, emergency response vehicles, road maintenance vehicles and snow plows, regardless of the current weather condition or immediate weather forecast. Vehicles obstructing snow clearing operations

may be subject to a fine and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

“Thank you for your cooperation”