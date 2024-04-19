Death Of An Inmate From Beaver Creek Institution

On April 17, 2024, Gary Beach, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on January 14, 1970, for non-capital murder and intimidate with threats of violence.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.