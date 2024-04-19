RVH Launches Home Hemodialysis Program

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has launched a Home Hemodialysis Program which will provide patients with chronic kidney disease more freedom and options with their treatment plan.

“Home hemodialysis provides far more flexibility for patients than in-centre dialysis and can lead to better health outcomes and quality of life,” says Dr. Murali Krishnan, Medical Director of the RVH Regional Renal Program. “The initiation of this program is a significant milestone in the evolution of care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in this region. Now RVH, which is the youngest and fastest growing renal program in Ontario, joins the league of other hospitals offering the complete range of treatment options for patients with CKD.”

Patients opting for at-home hemodialysis, a process that involves cycling the patient’s blood through a machine that filters it, removing toxins and extra fluid before cycling it back into the patient’s bloodstream, are supported by specialists from RVH’s renal program. Each patient undergoes seven weeks of individualized training during in-centre dialysis sessions. Upon completion of the training, the patients are set up at home with an easy-to-operate dialysis machine.

June, 73, a resident of Barrie, was thrilled to be RVH’s first home hemodialysis patient.

“We are looking forward to this new chapter,” says June. “We have been well trained and have complete confidence in the program. Let’s be honest, there’s nothing like the comfort and convenience of your own home. This program gives my family flexibility with minimal expense to us, which is a real gift. We can be on our own time frame and not the hospital’s.”

June’s husband, Don, and daughter, Sue, also completed the seven-week training and will be her support team at home.

“I have to admit, when we initially began this program, it seemed overwhelming. It’s not only the dialysis equipment and medical supplies, but the responsibility that now lies in your hands. However, the training RVH provided to set up the dialysis machine and initiate and stop June’s treatment really helped,” says Don.

The RVH Regional Renal Program has almost tripled in size over the last six years, currently providing hemodialysis treatment to 189 patients from across the region. Until now, RVH dialysis patients’ only option was to receive in-centre treatment — averaging four hours, three times a week — onsite at the hospital campus or at one of its two satellite units.

“For the RVH Regional Renal Program, care closer to home is something that we strive to achieve for our patient population. Whether it is receiving hemodialysis in-centre or in a patient’s own home, we are passionate about providing our patients with their treatment modality of choice, in a location of their choosing,” says Sharon Sheard, Regional Renal Manager. “This is a very exciting time for our program and our patients.”