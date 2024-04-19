JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Announce 3-Day Canada Day Music Festival

Live Incorporated & JW Marriott The Rosseau, nestled in the breathtaking beauty of Muskoka, are thrilled to announce an unforgettable Canada Day Festival celebration from June 28th – 30th, 2024. The festival promises an extraordinary experience featuring a stellar lineup of renowned artists, ensuring days filled with music, joy, and national pride.

Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse range of musical genres, from soulful ballads to rock anthems, against the stunning backdrop of Muskoka’s natural beauty. With performances starting at 12 noon, attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy every moment of this extraordinary celebration.

Each day of the festival boasts an electrifying lineup of artists representing the diverse sounds of Canada. From country to hip-hop, rock to pop, there’s something for every music lover to enjoy. The countdown to an unforgettable Canada Day celebration has begun! Live Incorporated and JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka are proud to announce the following lineup for the highly anticipated Canada Day music festival, set to take place from June 28th to June 30th.

Friday Night, June 28th (Start 6pm): The festival kicks off with an explosive start as Canadian country sensation Brett Kissel and iconic rocker The Jim Cuddy Band take the stage. Their electrifying performances promise to set the tone for a weekend of unforgettable music and camaraderie.

Saturday, June 29th (Start 12 noon) : Prepare for an epic showcase of Canadian talent as K’naan, Kardinal Offishall, Maestro Fresh Wes, and Jarvis Church grace the stage. With their unique blend of hip-hop, reggae, and soulful melodies, these artists are sure to captivate audiences and keep the party going all night long.

Sunday, June 30th (Start 12 noon): The Canada Day Festival at JW Marriott The Rosseau reaches its pinnacle with an extraordinary lineup headlined by Grammy-nominated sensation JP Saxe. Joining him on stage will be the multi-talented actor and musician, Kiefer Sutherland, along with iconic Canadian band – Chilliwack. Ensuring a grand finale to this unparalleled weekend of music and celebration.

“We are thrilled to have Sam Polley, Zach Oliver, and The Strictly Hip band join us as the opening acts for all three nights of the Canada Day music festival,” said Mark Lea, Talent Promoter for Live Incorporated. “Their talent and energy perfectly complement the incredible lineup of headliners, ensuring that each night is filled with unforgettable moments and pure Canadian spirit.”

“We are beyond thrilled to host this exceptional lineup of Canadian talent at JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka.” said Didier Dolivet, Managing Director at JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka. “From country to rock, hip-hop to soul, this festival truly has something for everyone. As a premier destination for luxury and relaxation, we’re proud to provide the perfect setting for music lovers to come together and celebrate Canada Day in style.”

Attendees can expect not only phenomenal music but also a range of activities and amenities to enhance their festival experience, including local food vendors, artisanal crafts, and opportunities to explore the natural wonders of Muskoka.

Tickets for the Canada Day music festival are selling fast! Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event. Visit Live-incoporated.com to secure your tickets today.

For more information and updates, please visit live-incorporated.com or follow us on social media @LiveIncorporated and @JWMuskoka.

Join us for a weekend of music, magic, and memories as we come together to celebrate Canada Day in Muskoka!