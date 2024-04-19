Calling All Youth Artists: Special Artisan Market Vendors Required

Calling all youth artists and craftspeople! The City of Orillia is looking for vendors to be a part of a special Youth Artisan Market set to take place at Couchiching Beach Park in conjunction with the popular Sunday Evening Band Concert series this summer.

“Orillia is home to many talented youth and artists and the Youth Artisan Market provides a valuable opportunity for them to expand their craft and skillsets,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “It’s not only an opportunity to showcase their work, but also a chance to hone their entrepreneurial skills and connect with the Orillia community, including fellow young artisans.”

The market is being supported by the Orillia Youth Centre and is open to youths aged 10 to 21. The market will be held on July 28, 2024, and will run in tandem with the Sunday Evening Band Concert from 4 to 8:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate; however, space is limited. Applications are due by May 17, 2024 and are available at orillia.ca/MusicInThePark.

“This initiative is about more than just displaying talent. It’s empowering our youth, nurturing their creativity, and paving the way for a future filled with limitless possibilities,” said Kevin Gangloff, Orillia Youth Centre Manager.

The City’s Culture Coordinator will be working with the Orillia Youth Centre to select vendors. Vendors will be chosen based on the uniqueness and quality of products, contributing to the overall diversity and appeal of the market.

“All artisans, regardless of their background, chosen medium, or skill level are invited to participate in this dynamic market,” said Allie Bradford, Culture Coordinator. “Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your work, expand your skillset, and engage with the community in a meaningful way.”

For more information about the Youth Artisan Market, and to apply to participate as a vendor, visit orillia.ca/MusicInThePark.